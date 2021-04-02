Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Over 9,000 people inoculated against COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 April 2021, 17:09
Over 9,000 people inoculated against COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – 9,075 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region as of April 2, Kazinform has learnt from the regional information center.

According to the East Kazakhstan regional healthcare department, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administrated to 14 civil servants and 198 people with chronic illnesses.

520 teachers, 572 employees of law-enforcement agencies, 124 police officers, 88 healthcare workers of social and children’s institutions as well as 7,329 health workers were inoculated against the coronavirus infection in the region.

Among those who received the COVID-19 vaccine shots are students of local universities, employees of diplomatic missions, international organizations and other people.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final