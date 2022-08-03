Over 9,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland since Jan 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9,077 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical motherland as of August 1, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

This year, more than half of the repatriates [kandas in Kazakh] came from Uzbekistan – 96.6%. 10.3% came from China, 7.1% – from Turkmenistan, 4.0% – from Mongolia and 8.7% from other countries.

The most attractive regions for the repatriates are Almaty region – 30.8%, Mangistau region – 17.9%, Turkistan region – 9.7% and Zhambyl region – 8.0%.

According to the Ministry, as of August 1, 2022, the share of repatriates of working age has reached 60.5%. 26.2% of the repatriates are under 16 and 13.3% are pensioners.

11.8% of the repatriates of working age have higher education diplomas. 39.8% of the repatriates have vocational secondary education and 46.7% have school leaving certificates. 1.6% of the repatriates do not have any education.



