Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 9,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland since Jan 2022
3 August 2022 11:31

Over 9,000 ethnic Kazakhs return to historical motherland since Jan 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9,077 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical motherland as of August 1, 2022, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

This year, more than half of the repatriates [kandas in Kazakh] came from Uzbekistan – 96.6%. 10.3% came from China, 7.1% – from Turkmenistan, 4.0% – from Mongolia and 8.7% from other countries.

The most attractive regions for the repatriates are Almaty region – 30.8%, Mangistau region – 17.9%, Turkistan region – 9.7% and Zhambyl region – 8.0%.

According to the Ministry, as of August 1, 2022, the share of repatriates of working age has reached 60.5%. 26.2% of the repatriates are under 16 and 13.3% are pensioners.

11.8% of the repatriates of working age have higher education diplomas. 39.8% of the repatriates have vocational secondary education and 46.7% have school leaving certificates. 1.6% of the repatriates do not have any education.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry

News

Archive