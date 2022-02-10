Over 9,000 children get Pfizer vaccine in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Vaccination of pregnant women, nursing moms and children aged 12-18 with the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 continues in North Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«42,705 people are eligible for Pfizer vaccination in the region,» the healthcare department head, Nurlan Aimanov, said.

Out of which 32,050 are children, 4,550 pregnant women and 6,105 breastfeeding moms. As of February 10, 9,032 children, 331 expectant moms and 2,025 nursing moms were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Notably, Aiyrtau region takes the lead in vaccination rates. There are more than 77% of vaccinated.