Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Over 890 thou trees planted in Nur-Sultan this year

    21 December 2021, 15:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 890,151 trees have been planted around Nur-Sultan this year, the Head of the Asset and Public Procurement Office of the city, Yersin Otebayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Implementation of the Green Belt initiated by Elbasy is underway. The working ongoing to turn the suburbs of the city of Nur-Sultan into forests. This year KZT2.95bn has been allocated from the budget to plant 890,151 trees on an area of 838 ha. as part of the project.

    According to him, the work to plant trees within the city gains momentum for which Astana Zelenstroi provided one billion and 623 million tenge. So far, KZT562mln has been utilized and the rest to be used until 2026.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Nature Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed