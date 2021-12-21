Over 890 thou trees planted in Nur-Sultan this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 890,151 trees have been planted around Nur-Sultan this year, the Head of the Asset and Public Procurement Office of the city, Yersin Otebayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Implementation of the Green Belt initiated by Elbasy is underway. The working ongoing to turn the suburbs of the city of Nur-Sultan into forests. This year KZT2.95bn has been allocated from the budget to plant 890,151 trees on an area of 838 ha. as part of the project.

According to him, the work to plant trees within the city gains momentum for which Astana Zelenstroi provided one billion and 623 million tenge. So far, KZT562mln has been utilized and the rest to be used until 2026.