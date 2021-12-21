Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Over 890 thou trees planted in Nur-Sultan this year

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 December 2021, 15:21
Over 890 thou trees planted in Nur-Sultan this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 890,151 trees have been planted around Nur-Sultan this year, the Head of the Asset and Public Procurement Office of the city, Yersin Otebayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Implementation of the Green Belt initiated by Elbasy is underway. The working ongoing to turn the suburbs of the city of Nur-Sultan into forests. This year KZT2.95bn has been allocated from the budget to plant 890,151 trees on an area of 838 ha. as part of the project.

According to him, the work to plant trees within the city gains momentum for which Astana Zelenstroi provided one billion and 623 million tenge. So far, KZT562mln has been utilized and the rest to be used until 2026.


Nature    Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events