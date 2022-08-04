Qazaq TV
Over 890 people receive home treatment for COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn
4 August 2022 21:31

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - As of today, 42 people are under coronavirus treatment at No.2 regional hospital in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 42, 15 are pregnant women, 17 are children, and 10 are adults.

273 thousand residents of the region have been administered the first component and 105 thousand the second component of COVID-19 vaccines across the region. Around 6 thousand people have been administered a booster shot in Atyrau region.

Regionwide, 898 people are being treated as outpatients and 60 as inpatients.



