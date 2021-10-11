Over 885 thou people received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 814 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 941– both jabs in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 326 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 315 symptomatic and 11 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. 25 people have been discharged from and 99 admitted to the city’s hospitals over the past day.

In total, 1,565 Almaty citizens, including 61 kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 150 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 29 - on artificial lung ventilation, 79 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 28 - on high flow oxygen devices.

As of today, 3,297 COVID-19 patients, including 3,167 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 130 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.

As of October 10, the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 968,197 people and both jabs to 885,360 in the city.

60-year-olds account for 119,290 of the total vaccinated people.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.