Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Over 880 thou people given both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty rgn

    15 February 2022, 13:15

    TALDYKORGAN.KAZINFORM – 883,864 people have so far received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    974,425 people have been administered the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty region. Of these, 76,478 are teenagers aged from 12 to 17, 3,703 are pregnant women, and 13,042 are nursing mothers.

    Both COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been given to 883,864 people, including 44,046 teens, 2,384 pregnant women, and 8,009 nursing mothers.

    190,432 Almaty region residents have received COVID-19 booster shots.

    According to Almaty region sanitary epidemiological department, the region has reported a total of 68,806, including 52,342 symptomatic ones. Over the past day, the region has reported 91 COVID-19 cases.

    The weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate of 0.3% has been seen in Almaty region’s Aksuksk, Zhambyl, Karatalsk, Koksusk, Sarkansk districts as well as Taldykorgan and Tekeli cities.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region