Over 88% of Kazakhstanis voted abroad

21 November 2022, 12:44
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the day of elections, 68 polling stations opened their doors at foreign missions of Kazakhstan in 53 countries. The number of voters is 12,841 people, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

«All the territorial election commissions abroad finished their work. 11,360 Kazakhstanis or 88.47% cast their ballots,» a press release reads.


