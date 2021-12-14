Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Over 875 thou people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 December 2021, 13:16
Over 875 thou people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Over 875 thousand people have been administered the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of December 14, 875,147 Almaty region residents have so far received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 808,408 - both components.

Almaty region’s coronavirus tally stands at 57,580, of which 43,066 are symptomatic. The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 2,693.6 per 100 thousand people in the region.

The region has registered 12 COVID-19 cases, including 10 symptomatic and two asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 0.02%.

Two fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Yenbekshikazakhsk district, four in Karasay district, one in Koksusk district, one in Raiymbek district, one in Talgarsk district, one in Kapshagai city, and two in Taldykorgan city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires