Over 861,000 teens fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures on vaccination of teens, pregnant and breastfeeding women in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As of September 30, 1,239,657 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, including 874, 800 teens, 41,708 pregnant women, and 145,493 breastfeeding mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine was administered to 1,201,886 people, including 861,020 teens, 39,652 pregnant women, and 142,091 breastfeeding moms.



