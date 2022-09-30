Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
Over 861,000 teens fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan
30 September 2022, 11:35

Over 861,000 teens fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures on vaccination of teens, pregnant and breastfeeding women in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As of September 30, 1,239,657 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, including 874, 800 teens, 41,708 pregnant women, and 145,493 breastfeeding mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine was administered to 1,201,886 people, including 861,020 teens, 39,652 pregnant women, and 142,091 breastfeeding moms.


Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
New COVID-19 cases post sharp on-week rise amid resurgence woes in S Korea
Above 10.6 mln fully vaccinated against COVID
Kazakhstan records 49 new COVID-19 cases
Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships

News

Archive