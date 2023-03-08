Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM In January this year, Brazil registered 868,587 foreigners as tourists, according to Federal Police records.

This number represents 100,000 more visitors compared to the same month in the years 2019 and 2020, before the pandemic. In 2019, the country reported 756,883 international travelers and in 2020, 750,457. Compared to December last year, there was an increase of 109 percent, when 414,752 international visitors landed in Brazil, according to data released by Brazil’s international tourism authority Embratur, Agencia Brasil reports.

For the government, Brazil is experiencing a moment in which it is reopening itself to the world. It expects to attract more tourists this year and promote dialogue and international cooperation.

Embratur estimates that more than 1.28 million foreign visitors will enjoy the Brazilian summer until the end of the month. Most of them will come from Argentina and the United States, as well as Portugal, Chile, and Italy.

The main destinations are Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Florianópolis, Salvador, Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Curitiba, and Brasília.

International travelers’ expenditures

In January, international travelers spent $ 604 million dollars in the country, informed the Ministry of Tourism based on the Central Bank's statistical bulletin. The figure represents an increase of 3.8 percent compared to January 2020, the pre-pandemic period, when $ 582 million were spent.



