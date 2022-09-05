Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 859,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19
5 September 2022 09:56

Over 859,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread in Kazakhstan updated the official COVID-19 vaccination rates of teens, pregnant women and nursing moms, Kazinform reports.

As of September 5 this year, 1,238,882 people received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 1,199,565 were fully vaccinated.

Out of which 874,476 teens, 41,631 expectant, and 145,451 breastfeeding moms were given the first shot, while 859,959 teens, 39,499 pregnant women, and 142,030 nursing moms received both.

As earlier reported, 5.4 mln were revaccinated against coronavirus.

10,825,620 people were administered the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,573,266 fully completed the vaccination cycle in Kazakhstan as of September 5.
