20 August 2022 11:42

Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 20 some 1,238,084 people received the 1st shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,195,163 completed the vaccination cycle, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

Of which 874, 105 teens, 41,603 pregnant women and 145,377 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot, while 858,210 teens, 39,403 pregnant women and 141,709 breastfeeding moms were fully vaccinated.