Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Over 856 thou teens receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    13 August 2022 12:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 13, the first jab of Pfizer vaccine has been given to 1,237,036 people and the second jab to 1,192,678 people in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the commission, 873,316 teenagers, 41,567 pregnant women and 145,335 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

    The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 856,781 teens, 39,290 pregnant women, and 141,589 nursing women.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,452 cases of and 2,133 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Coronavirus #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world #Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
    COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
    UAE announces 693 new COVID-19 cases, 659 recoveries, no deaths in last 24 hours
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
    5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle