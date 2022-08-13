Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 856 thou teens receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan
13 August 2022 12:14

Over 856 thou teens receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of August 13, the first jab of Pfizer vaccine has been given to 1,237,036 people and the second jab to 1,192,678 people in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 873,316 teenagers, 41,567 pregnant women and 145,335 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 856,781 teens, 39,290 pregnant women, and 141,589 nursing women.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,452 cases of and 2,133 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


Related news
COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
COVID incidence and Rt drop again in Italy
Read also
21,749 treated for COVID-19
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle
1,480 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
672 more beat COVID-19 last day
Kazakhstan records 898 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr
Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle

News

Archive