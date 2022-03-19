Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 850 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

Kudrenok Tatyana
19 March 2022, 11:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 864 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

199 people beat COVID-19 in North Kazakhstan region. In West Kazakhstan region 196 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection. Aktobe region rounds out the top 3 with 185 COVID-19 recoveries.

136 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Zhambyl region, 34 in Almaty city, 30 in Almaty region, 21 in Karaganda region, 17 in Kostanay region, 16 in Atyrau region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 9 in East Kazakhstan region, 5 in Akmola region, and 4 in Nur-Sultan city.

In total 1,284,696 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.


