    • Over 850,000 teens in Kazakhstan fully immunized against COVID-19

    24 July 2022 13:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of July 24, 9,545,315 people in Kazakhstan got inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while the second dose was given to 9,326,873 Kazakhstanis, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    The first dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,231,650 people in Kazakhstan, including 869,692 teenagers, 41,331 pregnant women and 145,107 breastfeeding mothers.

    1,179,199 Kazakhstanis, including 850,610 teens, 39,019 expectant women and 140,416 nursing mothers, were given the second component of Pfizer vaccine.

    A total of 2,649 Kazakhstanis contracted COVID-19 in the past day countrywide.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

