Over 85 thou teens receive Pfizer vaccine in Almaty rgn

TALGYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Over 89 thousand teens and pregnant women have so far received the first jab of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

997,806 people (83.2%) have been administered the first jab and 898,187 (74.9%) the second jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty region.

The first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine jab has been administered to 85,658 teens, 3,950 pregnant women, and 14,359 nursing mothers. The second jab of the vaccine has been given to 56,753 teens, 2,796 pregnant women, and 9,741 nursing mothers. A total of 213,352 people have received a booster jab in the region.

According to Almaty region sanitary epidemiological department, the region has reported a total of 69,394, including 52,819 symptomatic ones. The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 0.2% to 0.1% over the past two weeks.

Over the past day, the region has reported 48 COVID-19 cases, including 44 with symptoms and four without.