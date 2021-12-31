Over 840 thou people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – In total, 840,394 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

46,437 people have been given COVID-19 booster shots in Almaty region, the sanitary epidemiological control department said in a statement.

The region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 57,788. Occupancy stands at 23.6% at the infections diseases hospitals.

Over the past week, the region has seen COVID-19 cases grow by 0.02%. 307 infections have been reported in December.

The region’s COVID-19 bed capacity stands at up to 6 thousand.



