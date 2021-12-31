Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty region

Over 840 thou people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 December 2021, 13:42
Over 840 thou people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – In total, 840,394 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

46,437 people have been given COVID-19 booster shots in Almaty region, the sanitary epidemiological control department said in a statement.

The region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 57,788. Occupancy stands at 23.6% at the infections diseases hospitals.

Over the past week, the region has seen COVID-19 cases grow by 0.02%. 307 infections have been reported in December.

The region’s COVID-19 bed capacity stands at up to 6 thousand.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires