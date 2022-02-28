Over 839 thou people receive 1st shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of today, 839,522 people have been administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 600,958 the second shot in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 695,935 teenagers, 31,798 pregnant women and 108,816 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 501,486 teens, 23,186 pregnant women, and 76,221 nursing women.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

Notably, the country has logged 263 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 833 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



