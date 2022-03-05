Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 83% of population given COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 March 2022, 13:40
TALDYKORGAN.KAZINFORM – 907,891 people have so far received both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

1,005,026 people or 83.8% of the population have been administered the first jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty region. Both COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been given to 907,891 people. Balkhash, Aksu, Karasai districts and Tekeli and Kapshagay cities announced full completion of COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

226,060 Almaty region residents have received COVID-19 booster shots.

According to Almaty region sanitary epidemiological department, the region has reported a total of 69,485, including 52,899 symptomatic ones. Over the past day, the region has reported 11 COVID-19 cases.

The weekly COVID-19 infection growth rate of 0.02% has been seen in Almaty region.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
