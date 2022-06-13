Go to the main site
    Over 820,000 teens in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated with Pfizer

    13 June 2022, 12:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated figures on vaccination with Pfizer vaccine across the country, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    As of June 13, 1,207,136 Kazakhstanis were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, including 862,504 teenagers aged 12-18, 40,850 pregnant women and 144,190 nursing mothers.

    The second dose was administered to 1,088,855 people, including 820,464 teens, 36,748 expectant women and 133,318 nursing mothers.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had documented five new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

