    Over 820,000 Kazakhstani teens fully immunized against COVID-19

    12 June 2022, 14:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated Pfizer vaccination figures, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the ministry.

    As of June 12, 1,206,400 people have been inoculated with the first shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan, while 1,087,196 Kazakhstanis have been fully immunized with Pfizer.

    Of 1,206,400, 862,240 are teenagers, 40,836 pregnant women and 144,125 nursing mothers.

    The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 820,031 teenagers, 36,713 expectant mothers, and 133,229 nursing mothers.

    Recall that 13 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, 6 people made full recovery from COVID-19.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
