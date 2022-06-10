Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Over 817,000 teens in Kazakhstan fully immunized with Pfizer

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 June 2022, 11:22
Over 817,000 teens in Kazakhstan fully immunized with Pfizer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan released an updated information on vaccination figures across the country, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent COVID-19 spread.

As of June 9, 1,202,344 people were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, while the second doze was administered to 1,078,823 people in Kazakhstan.

Of 1,202,344, 860,886 are teenagers aged 12-18, 40,730 are pregnant women and 143,806 are nursing mothers.

Out of 1,078,823, 817,178 are teens, 36,581 are expecting women and 132,693 are nursing mothers.

Earlier Kazinform reported that nine Kazakhstanis had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival