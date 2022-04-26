Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 817,000 teens get Pfizer vaccine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2022, 09:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 32,498 pregnant women were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reports.

As of April 25, some 817,207 teens, 37,830 pregnant women, and 135,186 nursing moms were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Kazakhstan, while 740,597 teens, 32,498 expectant moms, and 117,794 breastfeeding mothers fully completed the vaccination cycle.

Besides, 9,480,188 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, and 9,234,609 were given both.

As earlier reported, 8 new cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
