    Over 800 under at-home coronavirus treatment in Atyrau rgn

    16 April 2021, 07:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM –113 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Atyrau region over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the region’s health office, out of 113 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, 86 have been reported in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported eight daily infections as a result of screenings. The region’s Zhylyoisk district has posted six fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Indersk district – two, Kyzylkuginsk district – five, Makhambet district - five, and Makatsk district - one.

    Of the 113 COVID-19 cases, 59 were symptomatic and 54 – asymptomatic.

    The region has reported 79 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day.

    835 residents of the region with COVID-19 are being treated at home, 175 at the modular hospital, 81 at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 119 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 124 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Atyrau region is still in the «red zone» for the spread of COVID-19.

    As reported earlier, mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in the region, with 1,186 receiving the vaccine in the past 24 hours.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

