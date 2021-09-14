Over 800 thou receive both COVID-19 vaccine jabs in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 3,085 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 4,640 – both jabs in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 611 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 576 symptomatic and 35 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. 570 people have been discharged from and 287 admitted to the city’s hospitals over the past day.

In total, 3,078 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 287 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 49 - on artificial lung ventilation, 112 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 106 - on high flow oxygen devices.

As of today, 6,628 COVID-19 patients, including 6,439 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 189 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.

As of September 13, the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 913,946 people and both jabs to 800,418 in the city.

Of the total people vaccinated, 115,210 are persons over 60 years old.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



