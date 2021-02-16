Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Over 800 ethnic Kazakhs receive Kandas status since beginning of 2021

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 February 2021, 10:45
Over 800 ethnic Kazakhs receive Kandas status since beginning of 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 1, 2021, 877 people returned to their historical homeland and received the Kandas status in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan.

A total of 1 million 71.2 thousand ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the country since 1991. Of the total number of the returnees since the beginning of the present year 65.9% came from Uzbekistan, 19.3% from China, 6.3% from Turkmenistan, 4.2% from Mongolia, and 4.3% from other countries.

40.9% of the ethnic Kazakhs arrived have settled in Almaty region, 12.5% in Mangistau region, 6% in Turkestan region, 6% in Nur-Sultan city, and 16.9% in Shymkent city.

As of February 1, 2021, the number of the returnees of employment age stood at 58.7%, while 21.4% accounted for people below the employment age, and 19.8% for retirees.


History of Kazakhstan    Regions   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev