    Over 800,000 teens immunized with Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    22 May 2022, 14:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 39,000 pregnant women were inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine as of May 21, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    1,135,688 people got vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, including 844,693 teenagers, 140,004 nursing mothers and 39,330 pregnant women.

    The second dose was administered to 1,014,090 Kazakhstanis, including 793,228 teenagers, 128,564 nursing mothers and 35,183 expectant moms.

    Earlier it was reported that five Kazakhstanis had tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the past day.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Pfizer
