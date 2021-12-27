Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Over 80 thou teens receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

    27 December 2021, 09:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 80 thousand teens have been administered the second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    According to the commission, 230,986 teenagers, 16,483 pregnant women and 40,562 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

    The second shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 80,176 teens, 5,451 pregnant women, and 13,853 nursing moms.

    It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes