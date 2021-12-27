Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 80 thou teens receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 December 2021, 09:50
Over 80 thou teens receive 2nd shot of Pfizer vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 80 thousand teens have been administered the second shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 230,986 teenagers, 16,483 pregnant women and 40,562 nursing mothers, have been given the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan.

The second shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 80,176 teens, 5,451 pregnant women, and 13,853 nursing moms.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan authorized Pfizer vaccine use in teenagers aged 12-17, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Kazakhstan began vaccinating with Pfizer on 15 November 2021.


Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis