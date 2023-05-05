Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Over 80 students win big at Kazakh Language and Literature Olympiad

    5 May 2023, 18:14

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The Kanipa Bitibayeva Kazakh Language and Literature Olympiad took place in East Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    81 students won diplomas I, II, and III degrees. 29 more were awarded the diplomas of the Enlightenment Ministry. Two more earned scholarships to study at the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University and Shakarim University in Semey.

    The Olympiad brought together 169 schoolchildren from all over the country. The Olympiad has been taking place since 2014.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Education
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kostanay student wins bronze at Int’l Mendeleev Olympiad
    Over 3,500 students participate in Worldskills regional championships
    Kazakhstani universities may open their branches in Tajikistan
    1st Kazakh child development centre in Beijing marks its 5th anniversary
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift