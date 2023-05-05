Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 80 students win big at Kazakh Language and Literature Olympiad

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2023, 18:14
Over 80 students win big at Kazakh Language and Literature Olympiad Photo: gov.kz

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The Kanipa Bitibayeva Kazakh Language and Literature Olympiad took place in East Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

81 students won diplomas I, II, and III degrees. 29 more were awarded the diplomas of the Enlightenment Ministry. Two more earned scholarships to study at the Amanzholov East Kazakhstan State University and Shakarim University in Semey.

The Olympiad brought together 169 schoolchildren from all over the country. The Olympiad has been taking place since 2014.


