Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Over 80 people injured in 7-vehicle pileup, including 3 school-trip buses

    17 June 2023, 13:53

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM Over 80 people were injured in a seven-vehicle pileup, including three buses carrying middle school students on a field trip, on a local road in the northeastern province of Gangwon on Friday, police said.

    The chain-reaction accident, which also involved a passenger sedan and three trucks, occurred at 1:26 p.m. on National Road No. 44 in Hongcheon, about 100 kilometers east of Seoul, they said, Yonhap reports.

    Police and emergency rescue officials said the pileup resulted in three people sustaining serious injuries and 79 others minor injuries.

    The three buses were reportedly carrying students and teachers from a middle school in Seoul, who were on a field trip, they said, adding about 79 injuries were reported from the buses alone.

    About 30 firefighters were taking part in the rescue operation, while police were investigating the cause of the accident.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil reports first case of avian influenza in poultry
    Over 120 mln Americans across dozen states under air quality alerts due to Canadian wildfire smoke
    Census 2022: Brazil’s population surpasses 203 million
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    5 July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events