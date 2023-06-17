Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Over 80 people injured in 7-vehicle pileup, including 3 school-trip buses

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 June 2023, 13:53
Over 80 people injured in 7-vehicle pileup, including 3 school-trip buses Photo: en.yna.co.kr

SEOUL. KAZINFORM Over 80 people were injured in a seven-vehicle pileup, including three buses carrying middle school students on a field trip, on a local road in the northeastern province of Gangwon on Friday, police said.

The chain-reaction accident, which also involved a passenger sedan and three trucks, occurred at 1:26 p.m. on National Road No. 44 in Hongcheon, about 100 kilometers east of Seoul, they said, Yonhap reports.

Police and emergency rescue officials said the pileup resulted in three people sustaining serious injuries and 79 others minor injuries.

The three buses were reportedly carrying students and teachers from a middle school in Seoul, who were on a field trip, they said, adding about 79 injuries were reported from the buses alone.

About 30 firefighters were taking part in the rescue operation, while police were investigating the cause of the accident.


Incidents    World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023