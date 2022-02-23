Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Over 8.9 mln get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 February 2022, 10:45
Over 8.9 mln get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform has learnt from its Telegram channel.

According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 22 February, 9,361,622 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,951,617 people.

Almaty city and Turkestan region remain leaders in terms of number of fully immunized residents – 1,054,044 and 1,044,929 people, respectively.

Atyrau and Mangistau regions have the lowest number of fully inoculated residents – 253,380 and 191,428 people, accordingly.

The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties