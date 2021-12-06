Go to the main site
    Over 8.6 mln get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakh capital

    6 December 2021, 17:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over 8.6 mln of eligible population, including 5,900 teens above 12 years old, were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Nur-Sultan, the city official administration’s website reads.

    Over 8.6 mln, including 5,900 teens above 12 years old, were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Nur-Sultan. Out of which over 2,500 are nursing mothers and 191 pregnant women.

    As the healthcare department of the city reports, schoolchildren are being actively vaccinated both in health facilities and aid posts at schools.

    475,000 people were administered the 1st shot of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, some 434,000 fully completed the vaccination cycle in the city as of now.

    Besides, 1,600 people in Nur-Sultan received booster jabs.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

