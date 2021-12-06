Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 8.6 mln get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 December 2021, 17:10
Over 8.6 mln get Pfizer vaccine in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over 8.6 mln of eligible population, including 5,900 teens above 12 years old, were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Nur-Sultan, the city official administration’s website reads.

Over 8.6 mln, including 5,900 teens above 12 years old, were vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Nur-Sultan. Out of which over 2,500 are nursing mothers and 191 pregnant women.

As the healthcare department of the city reports, schoolchildren are being actively vaccinated both in health facilities and aid posts at schools.

475,000 people were administered the 1st shot of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, some 434,000 fully completed the vaccination cycle in the city as of now.

Besides, 1,600 people in Nur-Sultan received booster jabs.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek