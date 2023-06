Over 8.6 mln administered 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8,690,377 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine in Kazakhstan as of November 26, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

