Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    Over 8.5 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

    1 April 2021, 15:27

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – As of April 1, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 8,653 residents of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the region’s InfoCenter.

    According to the health office of East Kazakhstan region, 14 civil servants, 157 persons with chronic diseases, including diabetes, COPD, and heart diseases, got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Vaccination of 403 teachers, 410 law enforcement officers, 107 district police officers, and 88 personnel of medical and social and day-care centers is currently underway in the region.

    A total of 7,282 health workers received the COVID-19 vaccine across the region. Three students and 189 persons of other groups were also inoculated with the vaccine.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west