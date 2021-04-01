Over 8.5 thou vaccinated against COVID-19 in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – As of April 1, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to 8,653 residents of East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the region’s InfoCenter.

According to the health office of East Kazakhstan region, 14 civil servants, 157 persons with chronic diseases, including diabetes, COPD, and heart diseases, got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination of 403 teachers, 410 law enforcement officers, 107 district police officers, and 88 personnel of medical and social and day-care centers is currently underway in the region.

A total of 7,282 health workers received the COVID-19 vaccine across the region. Three students and 189 persons of other groups were also inoculated with the vaccine.