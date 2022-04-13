Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 8,000 pregnant women and nursing moms get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 April 2022, 07:37
Over 8,000 pregnant women and nursing moms get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 8,253 pregnant women and nursing moms got the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 8,253 pregnant women and nursing moms, as well as teens, got the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus in Atyrau region. Out of which 386 are pregnant women, 3,250 breastfeeding mothers, and 4,202 teens aged 12-18, the press service of the regional healthcare department reports.

As earlier reported, pregnant women are vaccinated against coronavirus infection on condition of their consent, while teens get vaccinated with the consent of their legal representatives.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases in the region has minimized.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA