Over 8,000 pregnant women and nursing moms get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau rgn

As of today, 8,253 pregnant women and nursing moms, as well as teens, got the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus in Atyrau region. Out of which 386 are pregnant women, 3,250 breastfeeding mothers, and 4,202 teens aged 12-18, the press service of the regional healthcare department reports.

As earlier reported, pregnant women are vaccinated against coronavirus infection on condition of their consent, while teens get vaccinated with the consent of their legal representatives.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases in the region has minimized.