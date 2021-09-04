Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 8,000 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 September 2021, 11:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,384 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus was reported in Almaty city – 2,047. Karaganda region added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 1,219. Coming in third is Nur-Sultan city with 1,038 COVID-19 recoveries.

720 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, 603 – in Shymkent city, 533 – in Aktobe region, 488 – in Pavlodar region, 283 – in Akmola region, 268 – in Mangistau region, 221 – in Zhambyl region, 195 – in Almaty region, 176 – in Kyzylorda region, 145 – in East Kazakhstan region, 139 – in West Kazakhstan region, 112 – in Turkestan region, 104 – in Kostanay region, and 93 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Since the start of the pandemic 710,025 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.


