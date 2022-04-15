Over 8,000 get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 8,375 people in Atyrau region got the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

8,375 people in Atyrau region got the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. Out of which 387 are pregnant women, 3,363 nursing moms, and 4,214 teens aged 12-18. Besides, 513 people were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, the press service of the regional healthcare department. As earlier reported, women are vaccinated upon their consent, while teens receive the coronavirus vaccine upon the written consent of their legal representatives.

As of April 14, over 30,000 expectant moms were administered the vaccine countrywide.

Notably, the number of coronavirus cases reduced to 8 in Atyrau region.



