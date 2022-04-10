Go to the main site
    Over 8,000 get inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

    10 April 2022, 14:18

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 8,000 teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional health office, a total of 8,152 people got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in the region as of 10 April. Of 8,152, 383 are pregnant women, 3,239 are nursing mothers, and 4,192 are teenagers aged between 12 and 18.

    It bears to remind that pregnant women and nursing mothers get immunized with their own consent. As for teenagers, the written consent of their parents or legal guardians is required to get a shot of Pfizer vaccine.

    Vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan gave ‘green light’ to the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Later the country expanded the list of those eligible for Pfizer vaccine shots.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
