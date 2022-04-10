Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 8,000 get inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2022, 14:18
Over 8,000 get inoculated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 8,000 teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional health office, a total of 8,152 people got vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine in the region as of 10 April. Of 8,152, 383 are pregnant women, 3,239 are nursing mothers, and 4,192 are teenagers aged between 12 and 18.

It bears to remind that pregnant women and nursing mothers get immunized with their own consent. As for teenagers, the written consent of their parents or legal guardians is required to get a shot of Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan gave ‘green light’ to the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Later the country expanded the list of those eligible for Pfizer vaccine shots.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA